LIVE: 2021 NCAA Tournament: What Sweet 16 games to watch

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The NCAA Tournament continues this weekend as 16 teams continue chasing a national title.

Saturday and Sunday the field will be cut down to eight teams inside the bubble in Indianapolis Indiana. This season’s tournament has been unique because of COVD-19 safety protocols.

All the games have been played in Indianapolis under strict social distancing guidelines and limited fans allowed into the arenas.

Onlyone team has pulled out of the event because of the virus, in the opening weekend, Virginia Commonwealth was not able to play. This Sweet 16 games are:

Gonzaga vs. Creighton

Southern Cal vs. Oregon

Baylor vs. Villanova

Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts

Michigan vs. Florida State

Alabama vs. UCLA

Loyola Chicago vs. Oregon St.

Houston vs. Syracuse

NewsNation’s Aaron Nolan will preview the games with Troy Lynch from NewsNation affiliate KLRT. Lynch is in Indianapolis to cover the tournament.