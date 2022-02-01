SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Monday evening, the ACC released its 2022 football schedules and as expected, Syracuse will open the season with a conference game.

Syracuse University 2022 football schedule

  • Sept. 3 Louisville
  • Sept. 10 at UConn
  • Sept. 17 Purdue
  • Sept. 23 Virginia (Fri.)
  • Oct. 1 Wagner
  • Oct. 15 NC State
  • Oct. 22 at Clemson
  • Oct. 29 Notre Dame
  • Nov. 5 at Pittsburgh
  • Nov. 12 Florida State
  • Nov. 19 at Wake Forest
  • Nov. 26 at Boston College

Below is an attachment of the 2022 ACC Football Schedule: