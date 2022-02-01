SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Monday evening, the ACC released its 2022 football schedules and as expected, Syracuse will open the season with a conference game.

Syracuse University 2022 football schedule

Sept. 3 Louisville

Sept. 10 at UConn

Sept. 17 Purdue

Sept. 23 Virginia (Fri.)

Oct. 1 Wagner

Oct. 15 NC State

Oct. 22 at Clemson

Oct. 29 Notre Dame

Nov. 5 at Pittsburgh

Nov. 12 Florida State

Nov. 19 at Wake Forest

Nov. 26 at Boston College

Below is an attachment of the 2022 ACC Football Schedule: