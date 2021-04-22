3 injured in semi-truck crash on Empire Boulevard, roadway closed

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people, including a child, were injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV on Empire Boulevard around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer is being treated for minor injuries. Two people in the car also sustained injuries in the crash. The driver suffered a broken leg and officials say she could have other internal injuries. A child in the back seat of the SUV had minor injuries, officials say.

“As you can see by the amount of damage done to the vehicle, it’s a very, very difficult scene for our officers,” Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird said. “Three people were injured today and one of them was a child. Anytime anything like that happens, any of the first responders are obviously concerned about that and concerned about the passengers.”

Here is security footage video of the crash:

Empire Boulevard is closed from Winton to Plank Roads.

Officials expect the road to remain closed for the next several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The tractor-trailer involved appears to have been a Wegmans truck. Wegmans officials have not immediately returned a request for comment.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

Update just given by Irondequoit police three people involved in this accident all had injuries driver of the truck minor injuries. 2 occupants in the SUV driver had broken leg and possible other internal injuries and there was a child in the back that had minor injuries as well — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 22, 2021

Bad accident on Empire Boulevard involving a semi and another vehicle waiting to get information #roc @News_8 Empire shut down from Winton to Plank Rd. pic.twitter.com/z01M4oadj3 — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 22, 2021