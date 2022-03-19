BLACKSBURG, V.A. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse women returned to ACC play Saturday and returned in a big way. The Orange defeated Virginia Tech on the road 17-5 to improve to 7-2 overall (4-0) in the ACC.

Emily Hawryschuck led the Syracuse attack with five goals on the day, Hawryschuk moved into third place on Syracuse’s career goals scored list with her performance against the Hokies. She now has 236, surpassing Katie Rowan’s 232 goals from 2006-09. Meaghan Tyrrell scored four goals and dished out three assists. She is now tied with Riley Donahue (2015-18) for seventh place on the Orange’s all-time assists list.

The Orange started out hot right out of the gate. In the second quarter, SU shut out the Hokies to increase the lead to nine. Syracuse took advantage and scored seven straight goals and never let up.

Syracuse will return home next Saturday to host Temple. The game is slated for 4:30 inside the Carrier Dome.