HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, according to officials.

As a result of a shooting, police have been looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with Illinois plate #DM80653. He is known to police and they consider him armed-and-dangerous.

Crimo III has long black hair, small build and was wearing a white or blue T-shirt.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III

WGN Investigates has learned online accounts associated with him provide plenty of red flags for possible sinister intent. Crimo III’s father unsuccessfully ran against Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering in 2019. When reached for comment, his father hung up on WGN News.

A neighbor in Highwood told WGN News Crimo III lives there with his family. The FBI is at the scene.

FBI at Highwood, IL, home right now about a mile and a half from Highland Park shooting scene. Neighbor tells me Robert “Bobby” Crimo III lives here with family. pic.twitter.com/p4uBu8M8XW — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) July 4, 2022

The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said it appeared the gunman opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a high-powered rifle that was later recovered at the scene.

Five adults were pronounced dead at the scene and other person, whose age was not given, died at the hospital, the Lake County Coroner said. At least one child was transported in critical condition, the fire department said.

In a late afternoon press conference, NorthShore Hospital said they received 26 total patients, including four to five children, and 25 had gunshot wounds. Nineteen victims have been treated and released and the total age ranges were from eight to 85 years old.

Witnesses reported seeing heavy police presence and fire vehicles and some said they saw multiple people running from the parade. Video circulating online shows the moment shots rang out, causing parade attendees to flee the area.

Seven law enforcement agencies, including state police and the Lake County Sherriff’s Office, are assisting with the active shooter response.

“To the residents of Highland Park and communities, this murderer will be brought to justice, follow instructions from local authorities,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Please know that every resource at the state’s disposal will be available in the days and weeks ahead.”

(Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

The public in the North Shore was being urged to shelter in place for several hours after the shooting. In the 3:30 p.m. press conference, police said anyone in the area of Green Bay Road to Laurel Avenue to St. John’s Avenue to Elm Place should continue to shelter in place. Anyone with any information, or anyone with video, is urged to call Highland Park police at 847-432-7730 or you can submit a tip to fbi.gov/highlandpark.

“This morning at 10:14 our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devasting time.”

Earlier in the day, police addressed rumors that were circulating throughout social media and said there is no indication that the gunman was barricaded or had hostages.

Officials said Fourth Fest, scheduled to start at noon, has been canceled. Metra service near the area has been suspended. Several surrounding suburbs have canceled their Fourth of July celebrations in response to the shooting.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a tweet that he is “closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park.”

The Highland Park reunification center is at 1677 Old Deerfield Road. The site is working with anyone looking for any children who ran away or are missing.

Several suburban firework events have been canceled following the shooting.

President Biden issued the following statement.

“Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time. Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.

I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence.“

