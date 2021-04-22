Albany Police ending ‘unlawful occupation’ of South Station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has ended the demonstration outside of South Station. Social media posts showed officers leading several protesters away in handcuffs on Thursday afternoon, as police cleared the side of tents and barricades.

Police Chief Eric Hawkins declared the department’s intention to end the “unlawful occupation” of South Station shortly before officers moved in. Protests outside the station began last week, following an altercation between demonstrators and officers during a separate Black Lives Matter protest.

During a series of tweets, Chief Hawkins cited public safety, along with concerns from residents and police station staff, as the reason the occupation had to end. He said:

“We have heard the grievances of the protesters loud and clear. We have also heard the concerns from members of that neighborhood as well as officers & non-sworn staff who serve from the South Station. For public safety purposes, it is time to end this unlawful occupation.”

Hawkins went on to say protesters could continue to demonstrate, “but they must do so in a space that is safe and lawful.”

Mayor Kathy Sheehan also tweeted out her support for Chief Hawkins’ decision to remove the encampment. She said:

“I fully support Chief Hawkins’ decision to end the unlawful encampment while providing space for peaceful protests that keeps our residents, workforce, and protestors safe.”

