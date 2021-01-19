Amber Alert issued for 3 and 5 year old Greece kids abducted by suspects in ski masks

Editor’s note: The Greece Police Department will be providing an update on 9:30 a.m. EST which will be live streamed from this page.

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy who police say were abducted Monday night.

According to the Amber Alert, 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash were abducted on English Road in Greece around 8:40 p.m.

Investigators say Shekeria has braided black hair and brown eyes. She is around 4 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. Shekeria was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

Investigators say Dimitri has short black hair and brown eyes. He is around 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. Dimitri was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas.

Dimitri Cash, left, and Shekeria Cash

The suspects are described as black males, each just over 6 ft. tall. One is around 175 lbs., the other about 200 lbs. Investigators say both men were wearing flannel shirts, dickies work pants, black ski masks, and black knit hats.

The suspects were last seen traveling on English Road.

The two children were abducted from a foster home on English Road. A van owned by the residents of the location was taken and later recovered at a nearby apartment complex. It was unoccupied and abandoned.

Police say the children were taken under circumstances that lead investigators to believe they are in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or contact the Greece Police Department at 585-428-6666.