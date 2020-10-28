Missing child that prompted Amber Alert found safe with extended family, parents still missing

Update (5:58 p.m. 10/28/20)

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — Some new details regarding the canceled Amber Alert earlier out of Orleans County.

Officials from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office say missing 2-month-old Natalie Huntington was found safe with extended family in Auburn, New York.

Police say the suspects — who are also the child’s parents — 15-year-old Alyssa Bel and 16-year-old Kevin Huntington Jr., brought the child to the family in Auburn, then left the area on foot and are still missing at this time.

Bel is described as a 5’1″ white female, with blonde/orange hair, brown eyes, weighing approximately 126 lbs.

Huntington Jr. is described as a 5’7″ white male, with blonde hair, blue eyes, weighing approximately 150 lbs.

The child is currently in custody of Orleans County Child and Family Services, officials say.

Update (3:31 p.m. 10/28/20)

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Natalie Huntington.

The Amber Alert was issued, on behalf of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday. It was cancelled about an hour later, at 3:30 p.m.

New York State Police officials say the child was “recovered safely.”

Details are limited at this time.

Original (2:22 p.m. 10.28.20

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police issued an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon for a missing 2-month-old from Holley, New York.

NYSP officials say the Amber Alert was issued on behalf of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office. Orleans County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a child abduction that occurred on Manning Road in Holley around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Police say the missing child is a 2-month-old girl named Natalie Huntington, from Holley, New York. She’s described as 20 inches long, white, with black hair, and blue eyes. Police say a car seat with a pink cover was taken with the child.

Two people wanted by police, who were last seen with the child, are 15-year-old Alyssa Bel and 16-year-old Kevin Huntington Jr.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 1-866-NYS-AMBER (1-866-697-2623) or 911.

