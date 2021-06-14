Ambulance stolen in Utica crashed in Rochester suburb, police say, woman’s name released

Update Monday morning 6-14-21: State Police say the driver of the stolen ambulance is 32-year-old Vanessa Armstead of Buffalo. Armstead was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, and 2 counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — State Police Dispatchers told NewsChannel 9 that an ambulance was stolen from Kunkel Ambulance in Utica Sunday morning.

Around 10:42 a.m. State Police on the Thruway attempted to stop the stolen ambulance and the operator refused to comply and the pursuit was terminated by State Police, officials said.

Troopers located the stolen ambulance on I-490 westbound in Rochester and attempted to stop as the operator exited I-490 at Culver Road, they said. The pursuit was again terminated by State Police.

The driver went down Seneca Road in Irondequoit, a suburb of Rochester, and launched into the Irondequoit Bay from the boat launch, police at the scene said.

State Police say the operator of the ambulance was able to swim to a private vessel and was then taken into custody by police.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Dive Team was called to help retrieve the submerged ambulance, officials say. The operator was given medical attention at the scene by Irondequoit Ambulance and charges are pending.