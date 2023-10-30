CORNELL UNIVERSITY (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, Oct. 29, a series of “horrendous, antisemitic” threats were made against the Cornell University Jewish community, a statement from Martha Pollack, president of Cornell, said.

The threats were posted on a website unaffiliated with Cornell and specifically targeted “104 West,” the home of the Center of Jewish Living on campus.

Cornell Police are investigating the incident and have notified the FBI of a potential hate crime.

Pollack said in her statement, “Threats of violence are absolutely intolerable, and we will work to ensure that the person or people who posted them are punished to the full extent of the law. Our immediate focus is on keeping the community safe; we will continue to prioritize that.”

Her entire statement can be seen HERE.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.