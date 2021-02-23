WATCH LIVE: NY AG Letitia James makes announcement on Daniel Prude death investigation at 4 p.m.

ROCHESTER, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a news conference about the ongoing investigation into the death of Daniel Prude on September 20, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude, who is Black, died March 30 after being taken off life support following his arrest by Rochester police. (Photo by Joshua Rashaad McFadden/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: The announcement will be live streamed from this page at 4 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Attorney General Letitia James will make an announcement regarding the conclusion of the investigation into the death of Daniel Prude on Tuesday.

The decision will be live streamed above at 4 p.m. AG James will be speaking from the Aenon Missionary Baptist Church in Rochester on Genesee Street.

Seven Rochester police officers were suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

In a one-on-one interview with News 8 anchor Adam Chodak in September of 2020, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said she was kept in the dark regarding Prude’s death, adding that that the RPD’s handling if the incident was “clear deception,” and “done purposefully.”

However, in a public deposition with Rochester City Council earlier this month, Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary disputed some of Mayor Warren’s claims.

Singletary was fired by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in September, after details about Prude’s March death following an encounter with Rochester police first became public.

In December, the City of Rochester’s Office of Public Integrity has cleared all city employees of any potential wrongdoing in connection to the death of Daniel Prude.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light Wednesday, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.