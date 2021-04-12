Baby killed, 2 other children hurt by shots fired into back windows of car in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-month-old girl was killed and two other girls were hit by gunfire into the back windows of the car they were riding in in Syracuse’s Strathmore neighborhood, the Onondaga County District Attorney tells NewsChannel 9.

One of the girls was hit in the hip and the other was grazed by a bullet that came just inches from killing her, the DA says.

“It could have easily been two deaths or three,” says DA Bill Fitzpatrick. The two injured girls, sisters, are expected to recover from their injuries.

The three girls were riding in the backseats, while their mothers were in the front two seats.

The shooting happened on Grant Avenue, just a block from the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and South Geddes Street, just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The neighborhood is adjacent to the old Shea Middle School and Bellevue Elementary School.

Police say the victims’ vehicle was traveling eastbound when a passing vehicle going westbound shot at the car.

The victims continued driving but stopped to call 911 along Lincoln Avenue when they discovered their children were hurt.

The three girls were sent to Upstate Hospital where the baby later died.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “This tragedy is the definition of senseless. How could anyone in their right mind point a gun at a vehicle in broad daylight with children in it.”

Mayor Walsh and Police Chief Kenton Buckner are asking for the community’s cooperation. Buckner saying, “We all have a duty and a responsibility in public safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

Syracuse Police held a press conference updating the public Monday morning. You can view the full press briefing below.