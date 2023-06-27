CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s now a family of four at The Wild’s giraffe exhibit.

A baby boy, yet to be named, was born Saturday and unveiled to NewsChannel 9’s cameras on Tuesday.

Parents Jace and Jasmine gave birth to girl Jahzara almost two years ago, in October of 2021. This recent birth is the couple’s first boy.

Jasmine went into labor while on exhibit Saturday, so some guests got to see the early stages of the birthing process. She was moved inside where the baby was born.

For now, mom and baby are staying inside but the boy could be allowed outside for guests this upcoming weekend.

The gestation period for giraffes is more than a year. The zoo announced the pregnancy last spring.