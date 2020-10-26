Beaver River Central School switches to remote instruction, confirms additional COVID-19 cases

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following an uptick of COVID-19 cases throughout the community, Beaver River Central School District will begin remote instruction Monday.

Beaver River Superintendent Todd Green announced on Friday, October 23, that all students would switch to remote instruction on October 26, 2020. This follows a localized cluster of COVID-19 cases in Lewis County and Beaver River Central School District.

On October 21, BRCSD announced that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. Following this, two staff members tested positive on October 23, and on October 14, both a student and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. The total number of cases within the district is five.

In response to the uptick, the District’s remote learning model will be followed from October 26 through November 6, 2020. Superintendent Green stated that all students are expected to return on November 9, 2020.

Additionally, Superintendent Green stated that all extracurricular activities are cancelled, including after school programming.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.