Bills-themed Little People toys benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen may be a big deal when it comes to the Buffalo Bills, but now he’s getting smaller; a lot smaller.

But going small is doing big things for Buffalo. Fisher-Price is teaming up with the Bills and Wegmans to support Oishei Children’s Hospital.

This set of Little People toys goes on sale Friday at Wegmans locations.

It features Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and two Bills Mafia fans — one with a winghead hat.

All of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to help support Oishei Children’s Hospital.