Bills-themed Little People toys benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen may be a big deal when it comes to the Buffalo Bills, but now he’s getting smaller; a lot smaller.
But going small is doing big things for Buffalo. Fisher-Price is teaming up with the Bills and Wegmans to support Oishei Children’s Hospital.
This set of Little People toys goes on sale Friday at Wegmans locations.
It features Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and two Bills Mafia fans — one with a winghead hat.
All of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to help support Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Latest Posts
- Customs and Border Protection expands touchless service for boaters
- Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway logs increased demand for iron ore, steel
- Gabby Petito’s father responds to comment from Brian Laundrie’s sister
- October 16: Addie Oakes Benefit at Norwood American Legion
- Right to Life reacts to Hochul’s push to affirm reproductive rights in NY