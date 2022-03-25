CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Department of Environmental Conservation has put a burn ban in effect across NYS.

“The start of spring in New York comes with an increased risk of wildfires,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Starting March 16 and ending May 14, New York State prohibits residential brush burning to protect our communities and our natural resources.

Why is this ban in place? Well, even though most people think of places like California experiencing wildfires, NYS can and does commonly see wildfires as well. Open burning is the single greatest cause of wildfires in NYS. Since the spring burn ban was implemented in 2009, the number of wildfires has decreased by more than 40%.

If you’re wondering what you can and cannot burn, we’ll break it down for you. Burning loose leaves or leaf piles is illegal. The problem with burning leaves is that the smoke that’s released contains dangerous compounds and can irritate anyone’s lungs, but it is especially harmful to children, the elderly, and anyone with respiratory or cardiovascular disease. On top of that, any outdoor fire can spark an accidental brush, forest, or house fire.

Backyard fire pits and campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed. Small cooking fires are allowed. Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned. People should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round.