ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A day after announcing his re-election campaign for Chemung County Executive, Christopher Moss confirmed with 18 News that he will not run for Congress in 2022.

“Not in 2022, we put feelers out there, looked at what we wanted to do,” said Moss.

In March Moss told 18 News he was considering running to replace Congressman Tom Reed, who announced he would not seek re-election following a sexual misconduct allegation.

While his focus this year is on running for re-election as Chemung County Executive, Moss hinted at a potential run for higher office down the road.

“You know when the time is right and we’re going to pass on ’22 and set our eyes on something else down the road.”

Moss did not elaborate on what office he may have his eyes set on beyond 2022, but there are several potential openings coming up in the next five years. With redistricting potentially taking out the 23rd Congressional District, Moss could wait until the 2024 election to run against a potential Democratic congressional candidate.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, 71, will be up for re-election in 2023 and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will be up for re-election in 2025.

Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who has been endorsed by every New York Republican party, has not yet announced his running mate for Lt. Governor. In 2014 Moss ran for Lt. Governor with Rob Astorino, who is once again running for Governor in 2022.

After 2022 the next New York Governor race is set for 2026.

With Moss now out of the 2022 Congressional race, the focus will now turn to who will run. In July Steuben County Republican Committee Chairman Joe Sempolinski declared his candidacy for Congress and Elmira College business professor Matthew Burr said in March he was strongly considering a run.

In March Democrat Tracy Mitrano told 18 News that she will not run for the seat after two campaigns against Reed.