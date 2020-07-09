LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been a total of 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country.
The following COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 4,766 total tests
- 4,699 negative results
- 27 pending results
- 40 confirmed cases
- 41 individuals under quarantine
- 37 individuals recovered
- 3 individuals in isolation
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
LATEST STORIES:
- COVID-19 in Lewis County: 40 confirmed cases, 35 recovered
- Starbucks to mandate facial coverings in all company-owned cafes starting July 15
- Syracuse University’s athletic director comments on the status of sports at SU
- Hometown Hero: The Raines family serves our country and our community
- Animal Adventure Park home to the world’s most famous giraffe
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.