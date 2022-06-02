Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County says a 911 dispatcher has been fired after hanging up on a call coming from inside the Tops store where 10 people were killed last month.

This dispatcher had been placed on administrative leave, but the county was pushing for her firing. Last month, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said her actions were “inappropriate” and “unacceptable.”

According to a report by The Buffalo News, the dispatcher asked why the caller, a Tops employee, was whispering, before hanging up on her.

The accused mass shooter has been indicted on the following charges:

Domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree

Murder in the first degree (10 counts)

Murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (10 counts)

Attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (3 counts)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony

He appeared in court on Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to return on July 7. He has been remanded without bail.