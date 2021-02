LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dive crews rescued a snowmobiler Thursday who went under the water.

The Lake George volunteer fire chief said a snowmobiler struck a dock and went under the water in the area of Hall’s Marina just before 4 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a helmet in the water.

The dive crew found the rider, and took him to Glens Falls Hospital. His status is currently unknown.

Police said the rider was part of a larger group from outside of the area.