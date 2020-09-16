DraftKings and New York Giants Announce Official, Exclusive Sports Betting Deal

FILE – In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters in Boston. DraftKings shares jumped 4% in morning trading, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting site. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON -– Today, the New York Giants and DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced an exclusive, multi-year arrangement, making DraftKings the Official Sports Betting, iGaming and Daily Fantasy operator of the team.

This multi-faceted arrangement grants DraftKings access to official Giants marks and logos, in addition to a first of its kind virtual SportsLounge open on Giants’ game days, providing attendees with unique and innovative ways to engage on all DraftKings platforms.

“The New York Giants have continued to be a fantastic organization to work with over the years, and we are excited to expand our relationship as the Giants’ Official Exclusive Sports Betting, iGaming and Daily Fantasy operator,” said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ Chief Business Officer. “Both organizations remain committed to customer experience through enhanced product offerings and authenticity and look forward to joining forces across platforms as the highly-anticipated NFL season gets underway.”

With football continuing to be the most popular sport on the DraftKings platform, this collaboration aims to further enhance both customer experience and engagement throughout the NFL season and beyond.

In addition, DraftKings and the Giants will provide a Free-to-Play Pick ‘Em game that will be available to Giants fans on a weekly basis. Out of the over 700 sports teams available on the DraftKings Sportsbook platform, the NY Giants rank in the top 40 for most highly bet franchises by both handle and wagers.

“Our enhanced agreement with DraftKings provides innovative opportunities as we look to deliver a best-in-class fan experience,” said Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli. “DraftKings is the preeminent leader in sports betting and daily fantasy sports and we are excited to be the first NFL team to have an exclusive integrated deal in this category.”

The Giants and DraftKings have worked together for a number of years, and under this arrangement, DraftKings is set to receive premier brand integration across MetLife Stadium during Giants home games. Moreover, DraftKings will be recognized as a sponsor and exclusive category advertiser across all team-controlled media including television (NBC, MSG Networks, MY9), radio (Entercom/WFAN), and digital and social (Giants.com and the official Giants mobile app) in addition to a number of experiential and hospitality benefits.

