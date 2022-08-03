SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Tuesday morning Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media before SU’s first preseason practice.

During the nearly 15 minute press conference, Babers stated that it is quarterback Garrett Shrader’s team now. He also mentioned that redshirt freshman quarterback Justin Lamson will not play this year due to an injury sustained during the offseason.

For Babers the key to this season will be the play of his offensive and defensive lines. He’s excited for the growth that Sean Tucker has made, after his recording-setting season in 2021.

Babers went on to add: “The only thing that matters is what you do from this moment forward.”

Syracuse will hold 21 preseason practices before opening the season on September 3rd at home against Louisville.