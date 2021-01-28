Federal government’s secret coronavirus reports unsealed: View your state’s data

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Biden administration has released the once-secret COVID-19 State Profile Reports for all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

The weekly reports published on Sunday were released Wednesday. These reports have been providing governors and state health officials a snapshot in time of the state of the pandemic, focusing on different metrics like cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

Until Wednesday, these reports were not seen by the public, except in a few rare instances. Last summer, the Center for Public Integrity, received a leaked copy of the weekly report showing 18 states in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases.

National Rankings

The reports rank states by in several key areas: cases, test positivity, hospitalizations and deaths.

New Cases per 100K

Arizona, South Carolina, California and Rhode Island are experiencing the top level of new cases per 100,000, according to the data. Hawaii is ranked last, with only 53 new cases per 100,000 from Jan. 16-Jan. 22.

A county-level map of the U.S. shows the rapid development of cases over the last six months.

The reports use a color-coded system to evaluate on different metrics, that appear to change throughout the pandemic.

Test Positivity

Oklahoma, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Texas lead the country in test positivity rate. Hawaii and North Dakota have the lowest rate. Connecticut and South Dakota aren’t ranked due to incomplete data, according to the reports.

Hospital Admissions per 100 inpatient beds

Looking at hospitalizations, Arizona, Maryland, Arkansas and Georgia lead the country. Hawaii, Idaho, Puerto Rico and Alaska have the lowest number of new COVID-19 admissions per 100 inpatient beds. Only Alaska is listed in the green category.

Deaths per 100K

All states were in some shade of red related to the number of deaths per 100,000 people. Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Arkansas lead the country. The only three states not shaded red are Montana, Hawaii and Vermont.

Find Your State’s Report

Each state has a dashboard comparing the state on key metrics to the region and nation. An example can be seen in Hawaii:

There is also previously unreleased data over time that shows how the COVID-19 pandemic has developed in each state. The reports also go in-depth by county to determine the status of the pandemic in local areas.

Find your state’s report in the search box below.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, data in the report may differ from data on state and local websites.

“This may be due to differences in how data were reported (e.g., date specimen obtained, or date reported for cases) or how the metrics are calculated,” according to the report.

The release of the reports were announced by Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 Data Director.

According to HealthData.gov, additional data and features will be coming out.