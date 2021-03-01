LIVE: Senate leaders to speak after Biden’s $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill clears House

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Democrats are working to get President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed in the next two weeks, and all attention is on the Senate where the party faces strong Republican opposition.

The House of Representatives narrowly approved the bill to fight the pandemic and boost the economy early Saturday. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed on a party-line vote of 219 to 212, with two Democrats, Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voting against the bill.

It now moves to a 50-50 Senate, where Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote. It would require all Democrats staying united behind the first major bill to come through Congress in the Biden administration. Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell are expected to speak on the Senate floor regarding the bill Monday afternoon; watch live in the player above.

The measure features a new round of emergency financial aid to households that includes $1,400 stimulus checks and an expanded child tax credit, as well as aid to small businesses and state and local governments.

Most Republicans in Congress view the plan as too expensive, and many oppose that it includes proposals such as transportation projects that have nothing to do with relief for COVID-19.

“It’s $1.9 trillion, more than half of it won’t even be spent in this calendar year … So how could it be about COVID relief? No one expects a year from now that we’ll be in the COVID crisis we are in now,” Republican Senator Rob Portman told ABC’s “This Week.”

Senators are expected to start proposing amendments this week, as they try to decide how to address a minimum wage increase that progressive Democrats are passionate about.

The House-passed COVID-19 aid bill would raise the national hourly minimum wage for the first time since 2009, to $15 from $7.25. But the Senate parliamentarian ruled last week that the measure could not be allowed under the Senate’s “reconciliation” rules that govern the massive bill.

The special rules allow the legislation to advance in the Senate with a simple majority of the 100 senators, instead of the 60 needed for most legislation.

Republicans oppose the $15 minimum wage target as an expense that would hurt businesses and cost jobs.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is considering a provision that would penalize large companies that don’t pay workers at least $15 an hour.

It’s in line with ideas floated by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a chief sponsor of the $15 plan, and Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to boost taxes on corporations that don’t hit certain minimum wage targets.

Some moderate Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin, favor a smaller increase in the minimum wage, to about $11 an hour.

Both chambers must pass the same version of the bill before sending it to Biden for signing into law. Democrats are pushing for this to happen by March 14, when unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to expire.

The legislation would pay for vaccines and send a new round of aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments. The big-ticket items include $1,400 direct payments to individuals, a $400-per-week federal unemployment benefit through Aug. 29, and help for those in difficulty paying rents and home mortgages during the pandemic.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Reporting by Reuters’ Susan Cornwell and AP’s Steve Peoples and Alan Fram.