Four-time SU lacrosse All-American John Zulberti passes away

(SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – John Zulberti, a two-time NCAA Champion and two-time Lt. Col. Jack Turnbull Award winner as the nation’s top attackman, has passed away.

Zulberti, known for his flair on attack and signature Chuck Taylor’s, is one of the program’s all-time greats. He helped Syracuse to back-to-back NCAA Championships in 1988-89, and was a team captain as a senior in the ’89 season.

He was just the second player in program history to become a four-time All-American, making an immediate impact with 74 points as a freshman in 1986. His tallies for points (74) and assists (41) are still Syracuse’s freshman records. He finished his career with 267 points, a mark which currently ranks sixth in program history. His 158 career assists ranks second all-time among Orange players.

He also scored a point in every game of his collegiate career, which marked a program record 60-straight games, that still stands today.

“John was an outstanding player and teammate and a true Syracuse lacrosse legend. All of us at Syracuse have his family, friends and those who knew him in our thoughts during this time.”