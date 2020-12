WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) -- The deadline for businesses to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program has been extended through the end of next year.

The United States Small Business Administration has announced that the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program will continue to accept applications through December 31, 2021. This deadline extension resulted from the recent COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on December 27, 2020.