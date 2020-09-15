Hemp industry urges Gov. Cuomo to release regulations

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been over nine months since Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Hemp Extract bill into law and businesses are wondering where the regulations are.

Those with Beak & Skiff in Lafayette, along with reps from the New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association, held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Businesses have not only invested in equipment but workers have as well. They are all looking on the state to see where to go from here.

“So we can have a framework to operate our businesses effectively, safe and continue to produce the crops and produce the products that our customers and people throughout New York have come to love,” said Eddie Brennan, president at Beak & Skiff.

Companies said that the regulations are needed to ensure a fair playing field for all involved.