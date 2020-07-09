How to support your local Jefferson County businesses this summer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – As we enter July in the North Country, local Chambers of Commerce are encouraging residents to support local businesses.

Nine local Chambers of Commerce, 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, and the Jefferson County Economic Department have teamed up to form the initiative “Support local.ly”; a unified brand for local businesses.

The initiative is showing Jefferson County that even in a world of uncertainty, “you can be certain that the people, the food and the products you’re getting are local”.

Their focus is on businesses that are:

Locally operated

Clean, safe and ready for customers

Provide local jobs

For more information on how and where to shop local in Jefferson County this summer, visit: https://www.supportlocal.ly/

