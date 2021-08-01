Inside NY Baseball: Yankees trade for Gallo, Rizzo

(WTNH) — Another up and down week on the field and a rough weekend in Boston! Yankees lose three of four to the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Yankees blow two late leads including Sunday’s game. Domingo German had a no-hitter going into the 8th inning and a 4-nothing lead only to watch the bullpen lose the game.

And in other news, it has been a strange week for the Mets. They played four day-five game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta won 3-5. Since the all star break, the Mets have not been able to pull away in the division since heading into the weekend.