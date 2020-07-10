JCC reduces greenhouse gas emissions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College has exceeded its climate action goal five years early.

The college has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 41%, surpassing their goal to reduce emissions by 14% by 2025.

These efforts have been met through the EverGREEN committee, which was created in 2008. The 14% reduction goal was set in 2019, using 2011 as a base point.

Other achievements of the JCC EverGREEN Committee have included:

The reduction of plastic bag usage through recycling centers in each building

Reducing electricity by replacing traditional air conditioners with an ice chiller cooling system

Annual trash removal events along the Black River

According to President Ty A. Stone, these efforts were achieved through improved strategies, participation in the BOCES solar consortium, renewable energy credits, state grants, capital projects, and hard work across campus.

“I am very proud of our college and our staff for their commitment to the environment. By steeply reducing our college’s carbon footprint, we do our part to preserve the natural beauty in our community,” said Dr. Ty A. Stone, President.

