Jim Boeheim tests positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Boeheim and the rest of the team are tested multiple times a week. Once he tested positive, he immediately began his quarantine.

“I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff,” Boeheim said in a statement.

I wanted to share the following statement from me: pic.twitter.com/cwop38MhyN — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) November 15, 2020

In a statement released by SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack said the program is pausing all basketball activities after another member of the team also tested positive in addition to Coach Boeheim.

He also said the team will follow all CDC and ACC guidelines as well as work with the Onondaga County Department of Health to prevent further spread. All members of the team will be tested again several times during the next week.

His full statement is below.

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, Coach Boeheim and all members of the basketball program. Per our COVID safety protocols, following Coach’s positive test we conducted an additional round of testing for all members of the basketball program. From that testing we learned that one other member of the program has tested positive. As such, we made the decision to pause all basketball-related activities. We are following all CDC guidelines and ACC protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus. All members of the basketball program will be tested again, multiple times, over the next week.“ John Wildhack, SU Director of Athletics