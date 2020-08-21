Jim Malatras appointed as the 14th SUNY Chancellor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State University of New York Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Jim Malatras as the 14th chancellor of SUNY. Malatras will become the first-ever SUNY graduate to lead the comprehensive system of higher education.

Malatras’ appointment as chancellor begins on August 31, 2020. He asked the Board of Trustees for a 25 percent pay cut and will receive a salary $450,000 and a $60,000 housing allowance.

He asked the board to allocate the additional $170,000 yearly to the SUNY Educational Opportunity Program for underrepresented students and PRODiG program to increase faculty diversity across SUNY campuses.

Malatras earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and doctorate in political science from the University at Albany. He was awarded the Presidential Distinguished Doctoral Dissertation Award from the University at Albany in 2008 for his dissertation on “A Tale and Two Movements; Collective Legal Consciousness: Producing and Employing the Law.”

“Higher education is facing a critical moment in our history amplified by a pandemic that has nearly paralyzed our nation, and now, more than ever, we need a visionary leader and one with deep financial and operational expertise to face our challenges head on, and that is exactly what we have with Dr. Malatras,” said SUNY Chairman Dr. Merryl H. Tisch and SUNY Vice Chairman Cesar Perales.

Before his appointment as 14th SUNY Chancellor, he served as the fifth president of SUNY Empire State College. He spent two years prior as president of the Rockefeller Institute of Government leading his team in an effort to offer policymakers evidence-based policy analysis and recommendations on timely topics.

He has also held several high ranking positions in New York State Government.