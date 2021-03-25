Lawmaker wants to make March 25 day of remembrance for nursing home deaths in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A year ago, the March 25 New York State directive was passed that mandated COVID-positive patients be placed in nursing homes. A rally is expected Thursday morning to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in these homes.

Lawmakers and loved ones of nursing home residents who passed from COVID-19 will gather at 9:30 a.m. in West Capitol Park. A Republican senator is expected to introduce a resolution to remember the lives lost: at least 15,000 long-term care facility residents statewide.

Senator Sue Serino wants to mark March 25 “We Care” Remembrance Day. She will be joined by Senator Jim Tedisco and Senator Pam Helming.

Some nursing homes complained about the March 2020 directive at the time, fearing the policy would help spread infection. Governor Cuomo has taken a lot of heat for this policy. He and state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker have defended it, saying it was the best option at the time to free up desperately needed hospital beds.

Governor Cuomo included nursing home reform policies in his 2021 budget proposal.

There is a federal investigation underway into the state’s handling of COVID in nursing homes.