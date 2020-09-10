Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miami, Florida

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Two mall owners are close to making a deal to get J.C. Penney out of bankruptcy. The 118-year-old retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-May.

Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners hopes to keep the department store up and running. Penney’s lawyer Josh Sussberg announced the tentative pact, which will save roughly 70,000 jobs and avoid liquidation, during a brief hearing in bankruptcy court Wednesday.