Machete attack in NJ Walmart: Man slashed in head, police say

Employees stand outside the Walmart in Kearny, New Jersey after a man attacked another man with machete in the store on Friday morning, Sept. 24, 2021, police say. (Andrew Ramos for PIX11 News)

KEARNY, N.J. – A man was attacked with a machete in a New Jersey Walmart during an argument with another shopper Friday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to a 911 call for the attack at the Kearny store, on Harrison Avenue, local police said.

Responding officers found the man inside the store with a deep wound to the back of his head, police said.

Preliminary information indicated the victim was involved in a verbal argument with another man who then struck him in the head with a machete, according to authorities.

Cops said the alleged attacker fled the store before police arrived on the scene.

The victim was rushed by EMS to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

According to one Walmart employee, who did not wish to be identified, managers told workers to leave the store and wait in the parking lot.

Employees remained in the store parking lot over two hours later Friday afternoon as detectives and officers continued their investigation inside.

Markell Wilson of Newark, who came for a quick grocery run, was stunned by the news of the apparent machete attack.

“Oh my God! A machete!?” he told PIX11 News. “Never heard of anything like that happening in my life, it’s actually very scary.”

No arrests had been made as of 12:45 p.m., however police do not believe there is a threat to the community at large.