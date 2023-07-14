SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dennis Nelson, age 51, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for mailing threatening letters to a federal judge and two members of Congress in 2018 and 2019 while already serving time in a State of New York correctional facility.

Nelson admitted that on August 1, 2018, he sent a letter while in prison to Senior United States District Judge Thomas McAvoy in Binghamton threatening to kill him, and others, at a federal courthouse with a bomb.

On July 15, 2019, Nelson admitted he then sent intimidating letters to Congressman Anthony Brindisi and Senator Charles Schumer, both of which contained death threats.

Senior United States District Judge Frank Geraci carried out the sentencing, which also includes three years of supervised release following the end of Nelson’s sentence.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Office of Special Investigations and the United States Capitol Police investigated the case.