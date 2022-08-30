UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the face with a BB gun during an altercation that took place in the early morning hours of August 30th.

Around 12:00 am on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Dudley Avenue to investigate a possible shooting. On the scene, they found a male victim who claimed another man, who would later be identified as 19-year-old Eh LerDar Lay of Utica, allegedly took out what was believed to be a handgun during a fight and fired a shot at him, hitting him in the face.

The victim immediately contacted 911. The officers quickly determined the victim’s injuries were from a pellet or BB gun, not a real firearm.

An investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division charged Eh LerDar Lay of Utica with the following: