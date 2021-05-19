May 22: 9th Annual Dustin Berger ATV Ride

Community Calendar

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

The 9th Annual Dustin Berger ATV Ride will take place on Saturday, May 22, 2021
Registration is from 8:30am-9:30am
Ride leaves at 10am sharp & returns at 4:30pm

$10/machine, $5/passenger, includes food
Food only $5/person
Food is served from 4:30pm – 6:30 pm only
50/50 raffle

Riders under 18 need to be accompanied by parent or guardian

Each rider is to respect social distancing

Face masks are mandatory to enter the American Legion building
Norwood American Legion, 10 Maple Street

Benefits Norwood Norfolk Figure Skating

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story