PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is dead following an early morning standoff in Providence on Thursday, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré.

Police received a call around 2:30 a.m. that Scott McLean, 61, was assaulting his son and daughter at a home on Denison Street.

Upon arrival, police were able to get everyone inside the home out when McLean barricaded himself inside.

“Kudos to the law enforcement officers that train just for this, but in my nearly 40 years I’ve never seen something like this,” Paré added.

Police and SWAT team members surrounded the home and attempted to communicate with McLean to get him out of the home safely.

McLean then fired multiple times at the officers, prompting police to return fire, Paré said.

(Story continues below video.)

When the shots rang out, officers evacuated the surrounding homes to get everyone to safety.

The back room of the home then erupted in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, according to Paré, but once police were able to get inside, they found McClean dead.

No civilians or officers were injured.

“Really chaotic scene here. There is a person deceased, and our police department has been in touch with family,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said. “Most importantly today, this is a really a testament to the men and women in the police department, fire department, state police, all of them working together as a team.”

Paré said officers were familiar with McLean, who suffered from some mental health issues, but he had no criminal history.

McLean’s children told police there were at least 15 guns in the home and some rifles in a safe.

This is not related to the incident late Wednesday night where a woman was shot and killed.​​