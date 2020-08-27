New York State Police tickets exceeds totals for 2019, majority for speeding

NEW YORK (WWTI) — “Operation Hardhat” tickets have exceeded the totals for all of 2019 already.

The New York State Police have already issued 1,222 under the initiative Operation Hard Hat. The initiative is a collaboration between State Police, New York State Department of Transportation and the New York State Thruway Authority.

It aims to decrease work zone violations and emphasize safe driving through construction zones, maintenance and emergency operations.

With at least three months left in the construction season, the 2020 total already surpasses the 1,048 tickets issued by State Troopers during all of 2019.

The ticket totals are as followed:

Speeding – 432

Seatbelts – 112

Cell Phone – 192

Move Over – 68

Failure to Obey Flagger – 2

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device – 10

DWI – 1

Unsafe lane change – 2

Other violations – 403

“Through Operation Hardhat, we continue to aggressively crack down on work zone violators who put our highway workers in harm’s way,” Governor Cuomo said. “Essential transportation projects and ongoing maintenance activities to keep our highways safe are underway across New York State, and for the safety of our highway workers everyone is obligated to follow the speed limit in work zones and eliminate distractions on the road.”

Under “Operation Hardhat” State Troopers are present within the work zones, dressed as highway maintenance workers, to identify motorists who disobey flagging personnel, speed through the work zone or violate the state’s Move Over Law, which applies to both emergency and maintenance vehicles.

