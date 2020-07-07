New York State with the 6th highest COVID-19 restrictions

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State being one of the hardest hit states by the Coronavirus pandemic continues to enforce restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to surge through the summer months.
WalletHub’s Coronavirus restriction survey reviewed the 50 states and the District of Columbia and compared them on 18 key statistics. Including restaurant reopening, schools and education and enforcement penalties.
Below are the rankings in New York State from the survey:
- 31st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
- 28th – Workplace Temperature Screening
- 15th – Travel Restrictions
- 37th – Large Gatherings Restrictions
- 46th – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order
- 23rd – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
- 17th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars
