New York State with the 6th highest COVID-19 restrictions

A woman adjusts her facemask as a man holds onto his while walking in Los Angeles on June 29, 2020 where the largest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began was confirmed. – The coronavirus pandemic is “not even close to being over”, the WHO warned today, as the global death toll passed half a million and cases surge in Latin America and the United States. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State being one of the hardest hit states by the Coronavirus pandemic continues to enforce restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to surge through the summer months.

WalletHub’s Coronavirus restriction survey reviewed the 50 states and the District of Columbia and compared them on 18 key statistics. Including restaurant reopening, schools and education and enforcement penalties.

Below are the rankings in New York State from the survey:

31 st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

– Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public 28 th – Workplace Temperature Screening

– Workplace Temperature Screening 15 th – Travel Restrictions

– Travel Restrictions 37 th – Large Gatherings Restrictions

– Large Gatherings Restrictions 46 th – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order

– Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order 23 rd – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

– Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses 17th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

