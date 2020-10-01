NFL postpones PIT/TEN beyond week 4 because of COVID-19 outbreak

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The week 4 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans has been postponed to later this season because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization.

Five players and six personnel members have tested posted for the virus since Sunday.

In a statement, the NFL says the decision was made to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. The Titans facility will remain closed, and the team will not be allowed to hold any in-person activities, until further notice.

A new date for the game will be announced shortly. Pittsburgh’s bye week is scheduled for week 8, Tennessee’s is scheduled for week 7.