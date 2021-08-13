North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday August 13th

(NewsNation Now) — Britney Spears' father is willing to step down as her conservator after "an orderly transition," but maintains there is "no actual" reason to do so, according to a court filing obtained by NewsNation.

"[James Spears] intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator," the document, filed by his attorneys Thursday, reads.