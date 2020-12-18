North Country wake-up weather: Friday, Dec. 18

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With current COVID-19 relief programs scheduled to expire at the end of the year and Congress with only a couple of days left in session, the pressure is on for lawmakers to approve more aid — and they say they are close to doing it.

"We have made significant progress," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, said on the Senate floor Thursday, hopeful that a deal could be reached by the end of the day.