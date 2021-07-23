North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday July 23rd

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services are urging the community to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The SMRT Health Services reported no new or active cases of COVID-19 under the tribe’s jurisdiction. They also reported that the three community members who were in quarantine have been released, as they did not show any symptoms due to being vaccinated. According to SRMT Health Services, the release shows the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines in protecting yourself against the virus, including the new Delta variant.