North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday June 11th

(NEWS10)- Summer 2021 is likely to see many people planning and taking vacations as the rate of COVID infections continues to decrease. Many popular travel sites like Tripadvisor, Airbnb and Travelocity all agree- Americans are ready to vacation.

Two-thirds of Americans (67%) plan on vacationing between June 1 and August 31, according to Tripadvisor. However, people who planned to take a vacation this summer but haven't booked it yet may find their choices limited.