North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday March 12th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - There are now reports of six accusations against Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. And, with the latest allegation more state lawmakers are calling for the Governor to resign, or step aside.

Following the latest allegation there are now more than 55 Democrat state lawmakers calling on the Governor to resign. "The allegations are very disturbing and they're becoming more and more egregious and there is a pattern here," said State Senator John Mannion who was listed on the release. He says while he believes in due process and wants to see the Attorney General's investigation completed, he calls the pattern of allegations against the Governor "predatory" and "distracting."