North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday March 26th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - County executives are taking issue with New York State's tentative agreement to legalize adult use marijuana when it comes to the money.

The proposal would put a 13 percent tax on marijuana sales with 1/13th of that, or 1 percent, going to counties. President of the New York State County Executives Association, Marc Molinaro hopes state leaders will reconsider this part of the deal.