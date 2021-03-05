North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday March 5th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR NEW YORK) - Following new accusations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo — while he remains embroiled in scandals over nursing home residents during the pandemic — the governor's apology Wednesday didn't appear to do him many favors, according to results of an ABC50/NewsNation/Emerson College poll.

New Yorkers were evenly split on how they felt about the governor's apology, according to the poll, conducted on March 3 and 4. During the governor's first live, in-person public statement, he apologized for making anyone uncomfortable and championed a woman's right to come forward while simultaneously denying claims of inappropriate touching.