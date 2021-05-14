North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday May 14th

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The identities of nine victims who were wounded in what police believe to be the largest shooting in Providence's history will be released from the hospital later on Friday, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré.

The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Carolina Avenue. Of the nine victims, Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said eight were shot, and one was injured from glass shards.